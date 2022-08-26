Local Students Go Back to School *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Emery county students have officially gone back to school for the 2022-23 school year.

Carbon School District (CSD) students returned on Wednesday, Aug. 17. This included Carbon High School, Helper and Mont Harmon middle school, and the majority of the local elementary students.

Emery School District (ESD) students, including those at Emery High School, Canyon View and San Rafael middle schools, and the Emery elementary schools, went back on Aug. 23, while Pinnacle Canyon Academy welcomed students the following day.

Local parents were invited to submit photos of their students gearing up for another year of learning. The full gallery of submitted photos can be viewed below.