Local Students Graduate From the University of Utah

Press Release

The University of Utah congratulates the incredibly resilient 8,442 graduates who make up the Class of 2021 during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 6, 2021.

Local students who graduated from the U include:

Kalen Gunter of Price whose degree is listed as: Degree: Honors Bachelor of Science Major: Kinesiology Major code description: Kinesiology HBS



Joseph Sheikh of Price whose degree is listed as: Degree: Bachelor of Science Major: Kinesiology Major code description: Kinesiology BS



Dakota Cisneros of Price whose degree is listed as: Degree: Bachelor of Science Major: Kinesiology Major code description: Kinesiology BS



Ivy Scott of Price whose degree is listed as: Degree: Bachelor of Science Major: Chemistry Major code description: Chemistry BS



Jake Tuttle of Orangeville whose degree is listed as: Degree: Doctor of Philosophy Major: Chemical Engineering Major code description: Chemical Engineering PHD



Aubree Robinett of Price whose degree is listed as: Degree: Master of Science Major: Speech-Language Pathology Major code description: Speech-Language Pathology MS



Josh Denison of Price whose degree is listed as: Degree: Doctor of Dental Surgery Major: Major code description: Dentistry DDS



Wyatt Martinez of Salt Lake City whose degree is listed as: Degree: Bachelor of Science Major: Biology Major code description: Biology BS



Kaleb Kulow of Cedar City whose degree is listed as: Degree: B S in Nursing Major: Major code description: Nursing BSN



Jessica Sorensen of Salt Lake City whose degree is listed as: Degree: Juris Doctor Major: Major code description: Law JD



Spencer Denison of Syracuse whose degree is listed as: Degree: Master of Public Health Major: Major code description: Public Health MPH



Dylon Kohler of Salt Lake City whose degree is listed as: Degree: Master of Social Work Major: Major code description: Social Work MSW



Dustin Cook of American Fork whose degree is listed as: Degree: Doctor of Nursing Practice Major: Major code description: Nursing Practice DNP



The remarkably resilient Class of 2021 includes students who graduated summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021, completing their degrees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our graduates distinguished themselves by completing their degrees in incredibly difficult circumstances,” said Michael L. Good, interim president. “We celebrate their achievements and are excited to see what they accomplish in the next phase of their lives. We are confident they have the skills, expertise and knowledge to excel and contribute to making our world a better place.”

Students in the Class of 2021 ranged in age from 18 to 86 and earned 9,035 degrees. Graduates represented 53 U.S. states and territories, and 66 foreign countries.

View the full 152nd general commencement here.

In 2019, the university was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities-an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions marked by excellence in academic expertise and research impact, student success, and securing resources in support of core missions. Known for its proximity to seven world-class ski resorts within 40 minutes of campus, the U encourages an active, holistic lifestyle, innovation and collaborative thinking to engage students, faculty, and business leaders.