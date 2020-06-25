Local Students Graduate from University of Utah

Press Release

The University of Utah congratulated 8,628 graduates in its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on April 30. The 151st general commencement can be viewed here.

The graduating class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020. Students in the Class of 2020 ranged in age from 18 to 69 and earned 9,280 degrees. Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 59 foreign countries. This class is the first to graduate from the U since it was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities – an invitiation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions.

Local graduates include:

Deicy Acosta of Wellington, UT, whose major is listed as Urban Ecology BS.

Beth Child of Price, UT, whose major is listed as Kinesiology BS.

Robbi Etzel of Price, UT, whose major is listed as Finance BS.

Taylor Gagon of Price, UT, whose major is listed as Psychology BS.

Gage Gregersen of Price, UT, whose major is listed as Biology BS.

Mckenzie Martines of Helper, UT, whose major is listed as English BA.

Melissa Nielson of Huntington, UT, whose major is listed as Japanese BA.

Brandon Oliver of Price, UT, whose major is listed as Marketing BS.

Sarah Pugliese of Price, UT, whose major is listed as Sociology BS.

Lexi Seals of Price, UT, whose major is listed as Management BS.

Kortney Shorts of Price, UT, whose major is listed as Chemical Engg BCH.

Brandon Tucker of Huntington, UT, whose major is listed as Mechanical Engg BME.

Camrey Tuttle of Orangeville, UT, whose major is listed as Nursing HNU.

Jordon Worley of Helper, UT, whose major is listed as Civil Engg BCV.

Bryce Blackburn of Price, UT, whose major is listed as Kinesiology BS.

