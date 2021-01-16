Local Students Named to University of Utah Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Press Release
The University of Utah congratulates more than 9,700 students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Local students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List include:
Dalton Latimer of Price, whose major is listed as Biomedical Engineering HBO
Sydney Datzman of Price, whose major is listed as Psychology BS
Samantha Roberts of Orangeville, whose major is listed as Applied Mathematics HBS
Ryan Jannoud of Price, whose major is listed as Biology BS
Jessica Jensen of Price, whose major is listed as Geoscience BSG and Environmental & Sustain Std BS
Brittney Blanton of Price, whose major is listed as Psychology BS
Nate Olson of Helper, whose major is listed as Kinesiology BS
Ryan Procarione of Price, whose major is listed as Electrical Engineering BEE
Jordyn Gagon of Price, whose major is listed as Health, Society and Policy HBS
Danielle Hofer of Price, whose major is listed as Criminology BS and Anthropology BS
Teah Lowrey of Castle Dale, whose major is listed as Undeclared Pre Dentistry BA and Pre Biology BA
Emily Jespersen of Price, whose major is listed as Pre Computer Science BS and Pre Business BS
Abbie Saccomanno of Helper, whose major is listed as Undeclared Pre Medicine BS and Pre Biomedical Engineering BS
Alexis Chappell of Price, whose major is listed as Pre Nursing BS
Nicholas Olson of Helper, whose major is listed as Health and Kinesiology BS
Sandy Turay of Green River, whose major is listed as Nursing BSN
