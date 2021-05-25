Local Students Named to University of Utah Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Press Release

The University of Utah congratulates more than 8,700 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Local students named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List include:

Brittney Blanton of Price, whose major is listed as Psychology BS

Gates Campbell of Wellington, whose major is listed as Mining Engg BMG and Mathematics BS

Alexis Chappell of Price, whose major is listed as Pre Nursing BS

Peyton Fausett of Price, whose major is listed as Geological Engg BGE

Jordyn Gagon of Price, whose major is listed as Health, Society and Policy HBS

Danielle Hofer of Price, whose major is listed as Criminology BS and Anthropology BS

Ryan Jannoud of Price, whose major is listed as Biology BS

Cayden Jensen of Helper, whose major is listed as Pre Computer Science BS

Emily Jespersen of Price, whose major is listed as Business Administration BS

Dalton Latimer of Price, whose major is listed as Biomedical Engineering HBO

Nate Olson of Helper, whose major is listed as Kinesiology BS

Nicholas Olson of Helper, whose major is listed as Health and Kinesiology BS

Adriana Payan-Medina of Price, whose major is listed as Chemical Engg BCH

Ryan Procarione of Price, whose major is listed as Electrical Engg BEE

Samantha Roberts of Orangeville, whose major is listed as Applied Mathematics HBS

Abbie Saccomanno of Helper, whose major is listed as Undeclared Pre Medicine BS and Pre Biomedical Engineering BS

Sandy Turay of Green River, whose major is listed as Nursing BSN

Tyler Yoklavich of Helper, whose major is listed as Pre Biomedical Engineering BS

Leonardo Zarate of Price, whose major is listed as Information Systems BS

