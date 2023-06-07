Each May, the Manti-La Sal National Forest plays host to a Conservation Days education program for local fourth grade students. In the organization’s June newsletter, the event was highlighted, with over 500 students from Carbon and Emery counties in attendance.

The students were led through five interactive stations that used hands-on learning activities in an outdoor setting. This worked to engage the students in environmental education and exploring careers in conservation. Along with the children, educators and parents accompanied them to explore becoming stewards of natural resources.

“Our partners in natural resources protection and education, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Conservation Zone 7, Utah Division of Wildlife, Emery County Recreation Department and local school districts helped make this event a success,” the forest service shared.

Without the engagement from the elementary school teachers, administration and parents of the home study program, the Manti-La Sal Forest service stated that this program could not have been a success.

Myron Jeffs, who acts as the Recreation Management Specialist, said that they look forward to more opportunities to serve the schools and future leaders. With this in mind, they also recognized staff and partners for their contributions in making Conservation Days a memorable event for local school kids.

“It took many hands to make this event a success and we thank you everyone who made it possible,” the forest service concluded.