Local Students Represent at 2022 Sterling Scholar Competition

The 2022 Southeast Region Sterling Scholar contest was hosted at Monticello High School on Monday, with 14 Carbon High and 13 Emery High participants representing the Southeast Region.

All 14 CHS candidates impressed at the competition and were successful in placing. They returned with scholarships totaling $27,400. The winners were Mikell Furner, Family and Consumer Science; Alexis Dart, Forensics and Speech; Ambrey Vincent, Drama and Vocal Performance; Danni Blanton, World Languages; Emily Parry, Skilled and Technical Sciene; Jackson Smith, Science; Lindsey Jespersen, Dance; and Pierce Bryner, Social Science.

The runner ups for CHS were Kyler Frisbie, Business & Marketing; Joey Leautaud, Computer Technology; Kaylie Metzger, Visual Arts; Garrett Bryner, Music; Sydnie Callahan, English; and Natalie Peck, Mathematics.

“We are so proud of your accomplishments and thank you for representing Carbon High School so well,” CHS shared. “Best wishes for a bright future.”

Out of the 13 members of EHS Sterling Scholars, there were nine that were successful as placing in the competition as runner ups.

These students were Elli Whitesel, Social Science; Katie McCandless, Visual Arts; Kelsey Thomas, Forensics and Speech; Tyler Morgan, Mathematics; Faryn Hulse, Drama and Vocal Performance; Saylor Jackson, Family and Consumer Science; Dallin Braun, Skilled and Technical Science; Brooklyn Johansen, Dance; and Addie Miller, Computer Technology.

Congratulations to these local students for their hard work, perseverance and accomplishments.