Local Teams Compete at Duchesne Invitational

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, 15 teams met in Duchesne, including Emery, Pinnacle and Green River. All three teams competed well and showed off their skills.

North Sanpete barely edged out Emery 107-102 to take first in the boys’ standings. Spartans Camdon Larsen and Dillan Larsen went first and second in the 3200 while Anthony Bouldin ended in second in the high jump.

In javelin, Derek Canterbery took second with Maddox Christman in third. Christman then took second in shot put with Canterbery in third. Canterbery was not finished, though, as he took first in discus. Jack Christiansen took fifth in the 1600 as did Mason Hurdsman in the 800, Boston Huntington in the 300 hurdles and Christman in the 200.

The Lady Spartans finished in 10th with 27 points. Jabry Sharp ended in fourth place in the 300 hurdles with Brynn Gordon in fifth. Gordon also took fifth in the long jump. In shot put, Malaya Mecham ended in fifth as well.

Green River’s Jenilee Keener took first in the shot put and javelin. Keener also took third in discus as did Emily Roundy in the 3200. The Lady Pirates ended in ninth with 33 points.

Panther Jonathan Kessler took fourth in long jump. Pinnacle scored eight points to take 13th. On the girls’ side, Pinnacle came in 11th with nine points. Lady Panther Daolani Motte took fourth in javelin with Samantha Kessler in fifth.

Full results can be found here.