Local Teenage Racer Garners National Attention

Press Release

Back in March, Camden Wilson was a 16-year-old kid strapping into the driver’s seat of racecar for the first time at Desert Thunder Raceway. Just six months later, he’s in the national spotlight as one of the country’s newest up-and-coming racers.

Wilson, now 17, finished his rookie campaign ranked sixth in the National Rookie of the Year standings out of 232 IMCA SportMod drivers. And despite his rookie status, he finished second in the 2022 State of Utah point standings.

Racing a car built by local company Addiction Chassis, Wilson earned his first feature win on June 24 at Desert Thunder. He went on to capture multiple wins, including a feature win at Millard County Raceway on Sept. 3,, his first victory away from his home track.

Wilson, who races the 13c car sponsored by Real Estate Titans, comes from a family of racers. His cousin and fellow rookie Jacob Vasquez also won multiple races and became a prominent driver in the 305 modified class this season. His grandpa, Hubert Wilson, has been a legendary figure and highly successful dirt-track racer in Utah throughout the past four decades.

Aside from racing, Wilson is a senior at Carbon High School, where he plays pitcher and outfield for the Dinos’ baseball team.

As for his racing future, Wilson looks to build upon his rookie success and is planning on a full racing schedule in 2023 with races in four different states, including the nationally-renowned Duel in the Desert in Las Vegas.