Local Utah Tech Students Earn President’s List Recognition

Press Release

Utah Tech University students excelled in the classroom during the Fall 2022 semester with 1,282 students, or 10 percent of the student body, earning President’s List honors. Inclusion on the President’s List requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

The following students are among the 10 percent of the Utah Tech student body who earned President’s List honors for the Fall 2022 semester:

Alyssa Bradshaw of Price, UT

Kiri Cook of Castle Dale, UT

Karli Hillam of Price, UT

Kaelee Hooley of Castle Dale, UT

Jake Jensen of Castle Dale, UT

Tacie Larsen of Price, UT

Kayla Lee of Price, UT

Jordan Tuttle of Castle Dale, UT

Ambrey Vincent of Price, UT

“On behalf of the faculty and staff, congratulations to all Utah Tech students who made the 2022 Fall semester honor roll list,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Michael Lacourse. “Your hard work and persistence have paid off and you should be proud of your achievement. Keep up the great work and we hope to see your name on the honor roll for the spring 2023 semester.”

Utah Tech University is a premier open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 250 academic programs at one of the lowest tuition costs in the Western United States. The university was built upon a rich tradition of determination and generosity that is still embraced by the campus community today. With the motto “active learning. active life.” Utah Tech provides personalized and engaged learning experiences that prepare students for rewarding careers and enriched lives. Outside of the classroom, students have the opportunity to enjoy the unparalleled opportunities for an active life that accompany UT’s location in beautiful Southern Utah.