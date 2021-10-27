Local Veteran Returning Home to Speak

By Patsy Stoddard

Clear your calendar on Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. to hear from Huntington native Ryan Stream. He is an award-winning speaker who addresses audiences nationwide.

Stream came from humble beginnings and uses the experiences and lessons he learned from difficult times to rise above the challenges in his life. He is taking those experiences and using them to teach others what he has learned. Stream is a talented speaker, musician and performer. He also leans on experiences as a war veteran to add inspiration to his presentation.

Stream hasn’t let events such as sleeping in a homeless shelter, foster care homes, his biological mother’s death from suicide, drug addiction and war stop him from reaching for the stars. He understands the feelings of being lost, alone and scared. He’s endured fear, insecurity, worry and hopelessness.

He has turned struggles into strengths and uses his life experiences to inspire others. His presentation spotlights leadership, mental health and music to inspire hope, discipline, mental/physical strength, teamwork, pride and communication. He urges people to learn to serve others and find themselves in the process.

Stream believes everyone can change if they know the steps to take and he will introduce listeners to those steps. Attendees will also view some of Stream’s award-winning music and videos on YouTube.

Join Stream on Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Emery High auditorium. Everyone is welcome and the presentation is appropriate for all age groups. Stream will also present at Emery High to all students during the day as well as Canyon View and San Rafael middle schools.

Stream is bringing along his friend and mentor Travis Richey to open the evening show. Richey is a financial advisor and inspirational speaker.

Castleview Hospital has signed on as a sponsor for this event. Thank you Castleview for your help in keeping our community healthy, both in mind and body.

If you or your business would like to help sponsor this event, contact Patsy Stoddard at (435) 749-9025. No amount is too small to help bring this speaker home to perform.