Local Veterans Honored with Ceremony and Luncheon

The annual Veterans Day Ceremony took place at the Price City Peace Garden on Thursday, led by American Legion Post 3 Commander David Jelin and accompanied by the Boy Scouts Troop 271.

“Today is Remembrance Day to many, Armistice Day to others and, since 1954, Veterans Day in the United States of America,” began Jelin.

Jelin took the crowd through a history of Veterans Day and the wars, stating that Armistice Day was created in 1926. He then spoke on the Great War, or World War I, stating that the battle and numbers in World War II were far worse, with 16.5 million Americans taking part. Of those, 407,000 died in service, 292,000 of which were in battle.

In 1947, the first national Veterans Day ceremony took place in Birmingham, Alabama to recognize all veterans that answered the nation’s call. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill to declare Nov. 11 Veterans Day. Jelin also spoke on Hamilton Fish, who became one of the founders of the American Legion and later served as a United States Representative.

Following the ceremony, the Price Elks Lodge, along with the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, invited all veterans to a luncheon that was hosted at the lodge on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A meal, drink and dessert were served to all veterans that attended free of charge. There were also gifts given out for the oldest and youngest veteran as well as the veterans that served the most years active and overall. There were also door prizes up for grabs to extend further appreciation to veterans.