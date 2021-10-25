Local Woman Charged with Rape of an Autistic Minor

In early October, a call was made to dispatch regarding possible sexual abuse between a North Eastern Services (NES) client and a staff member.

It was alleged that the staff member had not only engaged in sexual acts with the autistic client, who is a minor, but had also supplied the client with vaping and nicotine products. It was reported by the 16-year-old client that the staff member, Hannah Grace Coronado of Helper, had taken the minor to her home on multiple occasions.

While at her home, the two allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual acts. This allegation was solidified when the 16-year-old was able to describe, in detail, various items that could be found throughout the home, as well as speaking with another individual close to Coronado.

When Coronado was questioned, the officer that spoke with her stated that “Hannah was very deceitful.” She reportedly would not answer questions directly, diverting them instead onto others.

It was stated that Coronado did admit to supplying the vape and nicotine products as well as engaging in at least one sexual act. With the evidence presented in front of the officer, a decision was made to book Coronado into the Carbon County Jail.

She was arrested on one count of forcible sex abuse, which is a second-degree felony, as well as three charges of rape, which are first-degree felonies. The court ordered that Coronado remain in jail without bail.