Local Woman Faces Charge for Sexual Conduct with a Minor

An Emery County woman has been charged for attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor from an incident that allegedly occurred last May.

According to court records, Reagan Peacock of Castle Dale has been charged with one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

The probable cause statement on the case indicates that the Emery County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Dec. 2 in regard to allegations between Peacock and a 17-year-old minor.

Peacock is scheduled to appear before 7th District Court Judge George Harmond on April 4 for her initial appearance.