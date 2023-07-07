Local Wrestler Earns Triple Crown Award

Utah recently played host to the 2023 Kid’s National Championships, which were hosted in Farmington. This event was for Utah wrestlers and took place to give young athletes an opportunity to partake in a National Championship close to home.

Nearly 65 wrestlers participated in the Greco-Roman event, while 87 wrestlers from Utah participated in the Freestyle event. There were three double champions, 11 national champions and 86 total American honors that were earned by the local wrestlers, with Carbon County’s own Riker O’Hearon winning the triple crown award.

The triple crown award is an impressive accomplishment, and one that has only been earned by one other wrestler (Brock Hardy of Box Elder in 2014) in the history of Utah wrestling. O’Hearon was named the second wrestler in Utah history to win the USA Wrestling Triple Crown Award for his accomplishments in earning a National Championship in both Folkstyle (back in April) as well as Greco-Roman and Freestyle at the competition.

O’Hearon is a ten-time national champion alongside this accomplishment. He placed fifth in the world trials and has been invited to try out for the World Team in August.