Local Youngsters Enjoy Carbon County 4-H Summer Youth Leadership Camp

USU Extension and Carbon County 4-H hosted their annual Summer Youth Leadership Camp on Thursday morning at the Wellington City Park. This youth camp ran into the afternoon and featured a plethora of fun activities for children and teens ages eight through 18.

Carbon County 4-H Coordinator DeLayna Barr stated that the camp was planned and presented by the Carbon County 4-H Teen Council with a goal in mind of giving the teen council an early experience in a leadership role. The teen council planned the theme, workshops and all of the activities. Some activities included were origami, tie dye shirts and beading.

The campers were also taught dances such as the Macarena during their time. Lunch was provided to all that were in attendance.