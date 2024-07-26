Local Youngsters Parade Through Town for Kid’s Day *Photo Gallery*

The 2024 International Days Celebration would not be complete without the annual spotlight shed on local youth. Each year, the children of the community are celebrated with a Kid’s Parade and Kid’s Day.

Beginning at 9:45, participating kids followed the fire engine up the road in their chosen form of transportation, which included scooters, bikes, strollers, feet, wagons and even a unicycle.

Moving up the street and around the corner, the kids ended up right where they wanted to be, which was at the Kid’s Day celebration. Castleview Hospital hosts this event yearly, which is located across the Desert Wave Pool on the USU Eastern campus.

Bounce houses, games, prizes, face painting and more awaited the children, who ran between the booths to gather goodies and enjoy the summer day.