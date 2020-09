The American Legion Auxiliary Orangeville Unit #39 is proud to announce Annie Johansen as the Western Division Best Essay winner in Class II (fifth and sixth grades) for her Americanism Essay.

Annie is the daughter of Brock and Andrea Johansen of Castle Dale. This year’s topic was “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military, and their families?” Her essay has now been sent to be judged in the national competition.

Congratulations, Annie!