Locals Compete at 2023 Miss Utah’s Teen Pageant

By Taren Powell

Eight local young women from Carbon and Emery counties competed in the Miss Utah’s Teen Pageant over the weekend. They all competed for the title and the cash scholarships that were up for grabs.

Local competitors included Miss Carbon County’s Outstanding Teen Camryn Frandsen, Miss Emery County’s Outstanding Teen Haivyn Pitchforth, Miss Desert View’s Outstanding Teen Dani Wolford, Miss Castle Valley’s Outstanding Teen Annika Monson, Miss Eastern Utah’s Outstanding Teen Tatum Tatton, Miss Star Point’s Outstanding Teen Burcklee Brady, Miss Coal Country’s Outstanding Teen Ivy Beecher and Miss Joe’s Valley Outstanding Teen Charity Jewkes.

The competition was held at the Covey Center for the Arts in Downtown Provo starting on Thursday, Feb. 16 and concluding on Saturday, Feb. 18. There were 39 contestants in total, and they competed in four categories, including private interview, talent, onstage question and evening gown, and lifestyle and fitness in sportswear.

Tatton, Miss Eastern Utah’s Outstanding Teen, received the 8th/9th grade Scholastic Award, while Monson, Miss Castle Valley’s Outstanding Teen, was in the running for the Teens in Action Scholarship. Monson also tied for the non-finalist fitness award. Three of the local contestants, including Tatton, Jewkes and Monson, were Four Point medal recipients. Brady was awarded the Most Photogenic award.

Jaylynn Linley, Miss South Valley’s Outstanding Teen, was crowned the title of Miss Utah’s Teen. The eight local contestants gave it their all and represented the area well. Congratulations and good luck with your year of service!