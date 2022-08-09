Locals Highlighted at Annual Kid’s Day, Parade

As an annual activity for the summer’s International Days celebration, a kids’ parade was hosted on Saturday morning, beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Youngsters and their family members were encouraged to meet in the parking lot next to Mont Harmon Middle School to line up behind the fire truck. They then paraded on foot, bike, scooter, stroller and more toward the parks to enjoy Kids’ Day.

The Kids’ Day event is hosted each year by Castleview Hospital, giving local youth the opportunity to enjoy bounce houses, activities, booths and treats that are focused solely on them. There was also free snow cones available for the first 300 kids in attendance.

Local organizations, businesses and entities, such as the Price City Library, Meaningful Mindz, Castleview Hospital, the Children’s Justice Center, and Den and Jen’s bouncers were present with many activities and prizes for attendees.

“Thank you to all of our providers, partners and the community for another amazing Kids’ Day,” Castleview Hospital shared following the event.