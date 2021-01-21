Locals Rally for Youngster Diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma

Sammy, the son of locals Nathan and Julie Behn, is a four-year-old boy that was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in late December. This diagnosis came following the discovery of a lump in his cheek.

The findings of an ultrasound and CT scan at the hospital were sent to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Shortly after, an MRI and biopsy of the mass was conducted. These studies revealed that a solid mass stretched to form a comma shape that went from the inside of Sammy’s cheek, pushed into his left tonsil into his airway and ended under his jaw.

When the mass was diagnosed as cancer, an appointment was made with an oncologist to review treatment and answer questions. Sammy’s parents remarked that they left the appointment feeling a lot more hopeful. This hope continued as a few days later they were called and told that the mass was fusion negative, which is reportedly easier to treat.

As Rhabdomyosarcoma is a soft-tissue cancer, it likes to take the path of least resistance while spreading. According to an update on Jan. 8, he began a specific chemotherapy that works against the type of cancer that each patient has.

Sammy has received a combination of three different types of medicine. That same afternoon, it was stated that he would also begin a medication that will assist in protecting his bladder and kidneys from damage.

“It warms our hearts and gives us hope that so many people love and care for Sammy,” the Behn’s shared.

As Sammy continues to fight the good fight, the family has created a site to follow for updates that can be located here. A fundraiser has also been launched for those that wish to donate to the Behn family and assist in Sammy’s continued fight against cancer. To learn more and donate, click here.