Locals Shine at Carbon Invitational *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos played host to runners from throughout the state for the Carbon Invitational on Wednesday. The races took place at the Carbon County Club Golf Course.

Carbon and Emery stacked the girls’ race as Dino Rozlyn Stowe topped the podium with her 18:12 time. Emery then went two, three and four with Addyson Guymon, Gentry Christiansen and Addie Hurst. Dino Sophie Taylor came in fifth to round out the local racers that placed in the top 10.

Other Lady Dinos that crossed the finish line included Ellie Hanson (11th), Ada Bradford (14th), Aly Bryner (22nd), Alexa Jones (24th) and Kaylee Pitcher (34th). Other Spartans racers included Carlie Hurst (20th), Hadley Meccariello (40th) and Kylee Willis (46th).

The Lady Dinos prevailed on their home course with a first place finish. Emery followed close behind in second while Payson rounded out the top three.

In the boys’ race, Emery’s Camdon Larsen was the top local finisher with his third place finish. Teammates Dillan Larsen (sixth) and Jack Christiansen (10th) also cracked the top 10. Carbon had two runners in the top 10, including Eastern Humes in fifth and Logan McEvoy in ninth.

Other Spartan racers included Mason Hurdsman (12th), Mason Stewart (21st), Monty Christiansen (24th) and Stetson Albrecht (28th). Other Dinos to cross the finished line included Evan Criddle (23rd), Mathew Stromness (29th), Dallin Humes (30th), Michael Weber (35th) and Nicholas Cartwright (48th).

Emery earned the top prize in the boys’ race followed by Uintah in second and Payson in third. The Dinos finished in fourth out of 10 teams at their home meet.

Up next, Emery will travel to the Cedar Invite on Sept. 27. That same day, the Dinos the make the trek to Moab to compete against Grand.