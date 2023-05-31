Locals Shine at Junior High State Rodeo

Press Release

State Finals for the Junior High School Rodeo Association were held May 24-27, where over 200 youth from around the state participated in 15 events.

Sixteen youth from the Carbon and Emery counties team (Southeastern Junior High) participated in the event. Fourteen of those athletes made it to the short go, including Logan Curtis, Kanyon Mills, Tadd Nielson, Braden Noyes, Dakota Noyes, Johnny Fox, Wyatt Fox, Whit Weber, Brodee Ring, Kamz Rich, Drake Tonc, Hayden Tonc, Cody Howard and Izabella Prettyman. Four of the youth qualified for nationals.

Wyatt Fox is the son of Layne and Angela Fox. He just graduated from Canyon View Middle School. He competed in light rifle event, where he placed first in both rounds, short go and average. This put him first in the state, crowning him the Utah Light Rifle Champion.

Hayden Tonc is the son of Mark and Shiloh Tonc. He is a 14-year-old light rifle shooter from Price. His second place in the short go helped him punch his ticket to nationals as he finished second in the state overall.

Brodee Ring’s parents are Ray and Sunny Ring. He is a 13-year-old bull rider from Price. He earned third place in the first round at state on a bull called Thunder. Ring ended up third overall in the state of Utah.

Three-time national qualifier Kamz Rich is the son of Chuck and Lexi Rich and big brother of Jerzee. He just graduated from Canyon View Middle School. He placed second at state in two events: bulls and bareback.

These four local athletes placed in the top four in their respective events and will be representing the state of Utah at nationals held in Perry, Georgia on June 15-24. Each of them are grateful for the support of their families and communities.