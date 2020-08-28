Lois D. Eckersley

1927 – 2020

Elmo, Utah – Our kind and beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Lois Dutton Eckersley, age 93, passed away July 28, 2020 in Price, Utah. She was born May 23, 1927 in Tropic, Utah, a daughter of George James and Minerva Shakespear Dutton.

She married Everitt August Schneider and had two children, Diana and Edward. They were later divorced. She married Lyman W. Eckersley April 18, 1950 in Panguitch, Utah. They had three children, George, Delmer and Lyman, Jr. They made their home in Teasdale, Utah for many years and later moved to Elmo, Utah. Lyman passed away February 24, 1986.

Lois was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Primary, Sunday School and Relief Society. She was also very involved with the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, where she served in local and county positions. She was very proud of her over 50 years of service.

Lois traveled to many of the old burial sites around the state of Utah, to locate and place markers on unmarked graves, indicating those who were pioneer women. Some of the sites had only one to three graves in the cemetery.

Lois also enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting crocheting and embroidering. She made many quilts and items and gave them away to friends and family. Many of her items were entered into county fairs and received ribbons and other honors which she was unaware of for many years.

Lois was also an active member and served in other volunteer organization for many years, after the death of her husband.

She is survived by her children: Delmar D. and Laurie Eckersley of Salina; Henrietta Diana Eckersley of Shawnee, Oklahoma; 7 grandchildren; sister, Georgia Flanigan of Cedar City, Utah.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lyman W. Eckersley; her three sons: George Eckersley, Edward A. Eckersley and Lyman W. Eckersley, Jr; and two siblings: James Dutton and May Winn.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Teasdale Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

