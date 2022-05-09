Lois Thayn of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2022.

Lois was born on February 4, 1937 to Al and Mable Greenwood in Price, Utah. Lois graduated from Carbon High School in 1955.

After graduation, Lois worked several administrative jobs, including for Jack Wolf Catalog orders and Doctor Wright in Price, UT. Later in life, she greatly enjoyed being a yard duty worker at Stonegate Elementary School in San Jose, California.

Lois married her high school sweetheart, Horace Eugene Thayn of Wellington, Utah, on December 18, 1958. Lois and Horace were sealed in the Logan, Utah temple in July of 1964.

Lois was an active member of the LDS church. She served in many callings in the Primary, and also worked in the name extraction program of the church.

Lois was welcomed back to her heavenly home by her parents and husband. Lois is survived by her children Kathryn (Angelo) Lynch, Stuart (Renee) Thayn, Leslee Thayn, Jared (Sondra) Thayn, Sharon (Mike) Hayes, and Eric Thayn; her 8 grandchildren Raychelle, Joshua, Zachary, Rheannon, Audrey, Brittney, Stephanie and Bradley; and her great grandchild Clara.

The family would like to thank The Legacy House of Spanish Fork, UT, for the love and compassion they showed our mother, Lois, in the last years of her life.

