FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA – Lola Eileen Mele went home to our Lord and Savior on July 7, 2020. Born to Max and Lola Sherman in her grandmother’s house in Carbonville, Utah on December 9, 1940.

She attended schools in Carbon County and in 1956, she met and married the love of her life, John Pete Mele and moved to California where they spent over 50 years. Her husband Pete passed away in February 1998.

Eileen was an intelligent lady and an avid reader. She was exceptional at crafts and quilting. She made numerous and beautiful quilts over the years.

She was a devout Catholic, loving mother and grandmother.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband Pete, parents and grandparents. She leaves behind her two children Kelly (Rick) Martinez and John Mele and five grandchildren, all of California. Also survived by her two sisters, Jan Marchello of Price, Utah and Patty Lemon, also of Price.

Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in California.

She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

May she rest in peace.