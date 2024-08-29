Longhorns Stampede Pirates

The Green River Pirates traveled to Altamont to face the Longhorns on Wednesday afternoon. The Longhorns have been busy early in the season, with ten games already under their belt. They went into the contest with a 5-5 record.

Altamont would strike first in the bottom of the first, scoring a run. They held the Pirates scoreless in the second inning, before going on a big rally, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the second. With the score at 10-0 at the end of the third inning, the Pirates needed some runs to stay alive.

Green River would successfully score four runs, finally getting in the scoring column. But as quick as they scored, the Longhorns quickly answered back, scoring four runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. The Pirates added on one more run in the fifth. This put Altamont back on offense, just needing one run to get the win. They would do just that, ending the game in five innings.

Mauricio Hernandez had a good game, going two for two, with a double and an RBI scored. Cristian Venzor also had a double in the game, along with a run. Antonio Macias and Rolando Anguiano would both have an RBI as well. Green River will be right back to it on Friday, as they face off against the Wayne Badgers.

Wayne sits at 0-4 in the region with only five runs scored in the nine games they have played. Green River will be seeking their second region win in the contest.