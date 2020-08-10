Longtime BDAC Manager Ruth Whiteside Retires

Ruth Whiteside, far right, served USU Eastern for 32.5 years.

By Mary Hart, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

Our very own Ruth Whiteside has retired after 32.5 years of being a part of the USU Eastern family. Ruth made a huge impact on all the people during her time working in the BDAC. She did so much for the athletic department, whether it was washing jerseys for the sports teams, working the concessions and her endless support for all the teams.

When asked what her favorite things about working in the BDAC were, she couldn’t just pick one. “I loved everything about working in the BDAC, the interaction with all of the students, teams, coaches, administration,” she said. “There really wasn’t anything that I did not like. I loved getting close with the students here, but I hated it when they left.”

All of our faculty, staff and students will miss Ruth very much and here are some people from our staff who have some things to say about her.

“Ruth was a great friend and supporter to everyone at USU Eastern. We will miss her and always think of her as family,” said head women’s basketball coach Chelsey Warburton.

“You are simply amazing, Ruth. Your hard work, dedication and pride for the college over the years will be a tough one to match. We will miss you dearly. Thank you for everything! Especially all of the little things that made a huge difference for each and everyone of us,” said assistant women’s basketball coach Morgan Warburton-Nelson .

“Ruth has helped me so much throughout my time at USU Eastern. Moving to Utah from back East with knowing no one and not having family out here was hard, but she welcomed me in with open arms and has been like family to me ever since. Watching her interact with students and faculty and how well liked she was, was truly amazing, she will be missed dearly by everyone. Thank you for everything you have done,” said Mary Hart with sports information.

“Ruth is such a wonderful person that has helped so many people in so many ways. Her kindness and willingness to help all will be forever in our hearts. It was a pleasure to work with her,” said athletic director Scott Madsen .

“Ruth had been the most lasting fixture of athletics at our school forever. Her willingness to run the BDAC, stay late and arrive early has made things possible that wouldn’t have been possible without her. She has always been a hard-working person that will be missed greatly by members of the community and athletes that utilize the BDAC,” said head soccer coach Jared Woodhouse .

“You can’t think about USU Eastern or the BDAC without thinking of Ruth. She has left her mark on the school and community. Her hard work and funny tricks will be missed by all,” said head softball coach Shelby Shurtliff.

“Anytime I think of the BDAC, I will think of Ruth and the care that she had over making sure that everything ran smoothly and all was taken care of. She loved her job and you could tell in the way she took ownership of our facilities. I will miss her hugs and chats about life, but I look forward to having her at our games to support our teams like she always has; only now she can sit and enjoy herself. We love you, Ruth,” said head volleyball Coach Danielle Jensen .

When asked what she will miss most, Ruth kept her answer short and to the point. “I am going to miss everything; this has been a huge part of my life for the last 32.5 years. I am going to miss all the people, participating in some of the activities and going to all the games.”

“I just wanted to say thank you to USU Eastern and the community for everything,” she said. “I will miss you guys very much.”

Ruth will definitely be missed by all. Everyone in the athletic department thanks Ruth for everything that she has done.