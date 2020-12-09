Loretta Olson Ward

August 5, 1937- December 8, 2020

On December 8, 2020, Loretta received a call and an offer, the kind she would not refuse. It was the call to go home, the offer was to reunite her with the family and friends that had passed on before her. Upon her answer to that glorious call, it is suspected that she promptly slid down a banister into the waiting arms of her beloved husband Tom.

Loretta Erma was born August 5, 1937 to Carl Ray Olson and Frankie Elene Bentley in Wellington, Utah where she grew up on the family farm surrounded by many beloved family members including 5 sisters and 3 brothers. On December 30, 1954 she married her sweetheart, Thomas Earl Ward, the man she called the smartest and most handsome guy in school. They began their life together where she lived as a proud Navy wife. Life in the US Navy took the couple on many adventures across the United States. During that time, Loretta and Tom became the proud parents to Bobby, Tommy, Eddie, Belinda and Jerry. Their adventures continued, back in Utah, after Tom retired from the Navy. Part of their adventure included serving a mission at the Manti Temple. Loretta and Tom loved serving the Lord and were very honored to have been called in this capacity.

Loretta loved to cook and sew. Her pies were always the favorite at family parties and many people were the proud recipients of her handmade quilts. Loretta had a quirky sense of humor and a knack for storytelling that typically involved moose, the desire to slide down a banister or the difficulties a small statured woman faced when trying to reach things on a top shelf. She had a special way of making everyone feel welcome and loved. Loretta loved traveling the countryside with Tom on their many hunting, camping and fishing trips. She also enjoyed painting.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Karolyn, and her beloved Tom. She is survived by her children, Bobby (Kathy), Tommy (Darla), Eddie (Lynn), Belinda (Danny), and Jerry (Wendy) along with 4 sisters and 3 brothers Joyce (Gary), Jeneane (Butch), Marty (Rhonda), Brenda (Doug), Frank (Vonnie), Karla (Mike) and Gordon (Jenny). She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Loretta was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the Wellington City Cemetery entrusted to Fausett Mortuary. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share a memory of Loretta at www.fausettmortuary.com.