Lorie J Moyes (Warren)

Lorie Jean (Warren) Moyes of Price, Utah, passed suddenly on the morning of April 29th, 2023 due to health complications at the Utah Valley Hospital.

Lorie was born on April 20th, 1962 in Price, Utah. She was the eldest daughter of Ina Warren and the late Melvin Warren Senior. (She was our Pretty Little Bunny.)

Lorie graduated from Carbon High School in 1980. She was shy, but also had some friends whom she enjoyed hanging out with during her school years.

She would later decide to move up to Weber County with her youngest sister Norine and her husband, Dave Hanson, in the year of 1990. She was then introduced to her husband, Len Moyes, through his sister-in-law, through work. They met and fell for each other then shortly after were married in January of 1991 at the Christian Life Center Church in Layton. Shortly after they married, they found out they were expecting their first child, a son, who they would welcomed on November 18th, 1991. They named him Craig Allen Moyes. Their marriage was short-lived as they decided to split up and divorce in 1992.

Later on, Lorie met Jim Kallas in 1996 and they dated for a while before finding out they were expecting her second son, who they would welcome on December 13th, 1997. He was named Brandon James Kallas. Shortly after having her second son, Lorie and Jim split up.

In 2007, because she enjoyed cooking, Lorie started a culinary arts degree at the Davis Technical College in Kaysville. She was unfortunately unable to finish in this career of choice. She also loved babies and children. She would have loved to pursue a career in neonatal care. In March of 2014, Lorie made the decision to move back home to Price, Utah with her youngest son, Brandon, and was staying with family until she was able to get her own place.

Some of Lorie’s favorite things she enjoyed were dolphins, horses, dogs, the color navy blue, gospel and country music, and shopping at Walmart. Her favorite drink was the Maverik Coca-Cola lcee. She really loved all of our family gatherings, no matter what the occasion.

Christmas was by far her favorite holiday. She loved to spend Christmas with family for gift giving or Christmas dinners. She enjoyed it all, especially the true meaning of the holiday. She had a great love for our Heavenly Father and we know she is rejoicing in Heaven with her youngest son, Brandon. Lorie also enjoyed traveling and hanging out with her brother, Melvin, and sister-in-law, Patsy. They would go to the Price Peace Gardens to listen to the many bands. They also attended a play at the Geary Theatre about different nationalities and their dance rituals. It was definitely one way to travel! We will always treasure the many memories and talks we would have about her children. They were always on her mind. She absolutely loved them very much.

Dear Sister, I’m not sure how to say my last goodbye, so this is not a goodbye, but until we meet again. I will always remember the days we spent talking about anything and everything for hours on end. The walks we went on, the movies we watched, the memories we shared and the good times we had. But I’ll always treasure and hold you In my heart forever. Love always, your sister, Donna.

Lorie is survived by her oldest son, Craig Moyes, her mother, Ina Warren, sister Donna Warren, brothers Melvin Warren Junior and Boyd Warren, sister-in-law Patsy, nieces Nicole and Whitney, great-nieces Olivia and Kera, nephews Seth, Garrick, Tate, Quentin and Bryan, great nephews: Hayden, Malachi, Daon.

Lorie was preceded in death by her youngest son, Brandon (2021), her father Melvin Senior, sister Norine Sanchez (2011), Aunt Betty (2016), cousin Kevin and many more.

Her wishes were met. She has been cremated and the services have already been held on May 18th, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Price, UT.