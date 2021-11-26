Lorna “Jean” Imig, born to Loren and Violet Chidester, in Price, Utah April 13, 1934, passed away in Big Bear, CA on November 19, 2021 at 87 years of age from natural causes. Her ashes will be buried next to her husband, Paul John Imig, at Arlington Cemetery in Riverside, CA. She is survived by her five children; Kurt Imig, Kevin Imig, Kent Imig, Karen Watson, and Kathy Hawksford, along with their wives, husband, children and grandchildren. Jean is also survived by one sister, Doris Trease.

Jean was a great friend, loving mother, grandmother, and helper to those in need. It seemed there was no task that this vibrant, petite-sized, ‘can do’ person would not take on. She pursued everything from construction projects around her home (and others’ homes) to interests in the arts, winning several awards for her artwork. Her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew her.

A memorial celebrating her life will be held December 5, 2021 at the Placentia Round Table Women’s Club at 1:00 p.m., 901 Bradford, Placentia, CA.