Los Hermanos Close Out Summer Series

Price City’s summer concert series, Culture Connection, has has come to a close. Los Hermanos de los Andes represented the final performance of the summer when the band graced the stage on Thursday night. The group brought a unique sound and feel with them as they played a number of ancient South American instruments.

Although the showing marked the last of the summer in 2020, there are more concerts on the horizon. Event organizers will welcome Rylee McDonald for an online event on Thursday, Sept. 10. Beginning at 7 p.m., the concert will be streamed on Price City’s Facebook page.

An accomplished singer, guitarist, songwriter and entertainer, McDonald has been a force in Utah’s scene for over a decade. As the front man for the SLC based rock group Advent Horizon, McDonald has opened for Styx, Foreigner, Kansas, Warrant, Lynyrd Sknyrd and many more.

In 2018, McDonald formed SHUFFLE, a high-energy party band performing classic rock hits. SHUFFLE and Advent Horizon have been a staple of the Helper Arts Festival for nearly a decade and SHUFFLE will be the headlining act at the next International Days (postponed to 2021).