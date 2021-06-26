Los Hermanos de Los Andes Take to the Culture Connection Stage *Photo Gallery*

The summer Culture Connection concert series was hosted once again on Thursday evening before the stormy weather ensued with long-time returning act Los Hermanos de Los Andes.

Councilman Layne Miller described Los Hermanos de Los Andes as a crowd favorite and the band has performed for Culture Connection for many years. The Price City Peace Gardens was filled with concert-goers eager to hear the familiar tunes.

Councilman Miller also took time while he was welcoming the performing act to remind all of the current drought situation and urge community members to conserve their water at this much needed time.

“Although the concert was shortened by rain, I loved the rain almost as much as the fabulous music,” stated Councilman Miller. “Thanks to the great crowd for supporting us and thanks to Price City for supporting us financially.”

Next week’s Culture Connection will take place at the Price City Peace Gardens at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening and will welcome Anna Murray with show tunes.