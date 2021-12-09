Loved Ones Remembered at Angel of Hope Ceremony

Each December, Angel of Hope statues from throughout the world serve as the centerpiece at remembrance ceremonies in honor of loved ones that have been lost. On Dec. 6, this ceremony was hosted at the Price statue, which is located at the Cliffview Cemetery.

Many gathered at the statue at 7 p.m. that evening despite the dip in temperature. There, Valorie Marietti opened the ceremony. She invited those that were in attendance to remember their loved ones lost. All that were in attendance were invited to light a candle for remembrance and were also given the opportunity to place one of 100 roses.

The Angel of Hope statue was erected in the Cliffview Cemetery in late 2019 and many names have been added since that time. Marietti also announced during the remembrance ceremony that another opportunity to add names is upcoming, though names are still being gathered.

Those that wish to place the name of their loved one may contact Marietti for more information at (435) 820-8384.