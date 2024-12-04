LuAnn Matilda Justesen

Cedar City, UT – LuAnn M. Justesen, age 76, passed away November 20, 2024 in Cedar City, Utah. She was born August 22, 1948 in Price, Utah to William Rasmus Justesen and LaVon Violet Gregerson.

Her parents raised mom with three sisters in Orangeville, Utah, Claudia Alice Justesen (Cox) Kenney, Billy Dawnette Justesen-Tuttle, and Kristell Justesen.

Mom married Howard Wesley Tullis, and together they had one son, William “Billy”. After their divorce, she later she married Errol Blaine Poulson, and with him had her second and final son, Errol “Owen”. She would later divorce him.

Mom was fiercely protective of her children. As a single mother, she raised both boys the best she knew how and would admit at times it wasn’t perfect. When she needed a break, she would send her youngest with the eldest to meet and play with the latter’s friends. It was difficult at first, due to the nine-year age difference between the two brothers, but it allowed them to grow closer to each other than would otherwise have been.

In the late 80s, mom worked studiously to earn a Psychology degree from Utah Valley University, formerly Utah Valley Community College. One of her final papers was regarding particulate matter pollution, most notably PM 2.5, which was not as studied or commonly known as it is today. She never realized it, but that thesis stuck with her eldest son and inspired him in his education.

Mom lived somewhat of a roaming life, not quite settling on a permanent place to live until her eldest graduated from high school. When she witnessed the beautiful view of the sun stretching from its mountain bed in Enoch Valley, she decided that is where she would build her permanent home. She faced her large kitchen windows to that vista to savor the sun’s warmth and watch it repeat every morning.

A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, mom delighted in visiting the temple when time and energy would permit. She was especially happy when the Cedar City, Utah temple was announced and built a few miles from her home. She could view it from her front porch, where it lit up the night and served as a beacon.

And now that she has passed from this mortal coil, we hope that her panorama is so much more vibrant and spectacular now.

She is survived by her two sons, William “Bill” Justesen (Heather) and Errol “Owen” Poulson, and sisters, Dawnette Tuttle, and Kristell “Kris” Justesen. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Claudia Kenney.

A viewing service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 10:00am in the Orangeville Ward Chapel to be immediately followed by a graveside service. Internment will be in the Orangeville Cemetery, next to William Rasmus Justesen and Lavon Violet Gregerson. Online condolences can be offered at www.olpinstevensfuneralhome.com