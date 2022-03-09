“Lucky” Admission Special at the Prehistoric Museum

Press Release

The Prehistoric Museum is looking forward to seeing everyone at the St. Patrick’s Day parade this Saturday, March 12 in downtown Price. The weather is warming up and it is a great time to do some shopping, get a meal or visit one of our friendly local business owners.

To encourage your support of our downtown businesses, the museum is offering a special deal starting this Saturday, March 12, through St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. Bring a receipt from any business in downtown Price, from that same day, into the Prehistoric Museum and get free admission for yourself and your immediate family. Now that’s a bit of luck!

The museum is open all seven days of the week and until 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. Find out more at eastern.usu.edu/museum/index or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Prehistoric.Museum