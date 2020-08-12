Lunatic Triathlon Brings Out Athletic Night Owls *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop

The annual Lunatic Triathlon was hosted in Price on Friday evening. Triathlon creator Scott Merrell said that it was a great night, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with about 70 participants across all three events, which include a 5K, duathlon and triathlon.

“Everyone was very pleasant to work with us on the social distancing measures we put in place and the contactless check-in and registration,” stated Merrell.

This year marked the first year in a long time that Merrell was able to personally compete in the triathlon and he reflected that it reminded him of just why he wanted to start the Lunatic in the first place.

“Carbon County is such a beautiful place and we are so lucky to have quiet, clean, well cared for streets and neighborhoods to hold events like this. We have caring city and county departments that take care of our roads and lighting so that they are safe when they are used for recreation like this. We have an amazing police department and sheriff’s department that are always willing and eager to step up and help out controlling traffic so that our participants can navigate the streets safely,” Merrell stated.

He continued by expressing that the Price City Desert Wave Pool always has amazing lifeguards and a clean pool. Merrell remarked that he is thankful to them for working with the triathlon to allow the use of the pool in these questioning times.

This year, with the restrictions and changes brought upon all by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no scoring. However, Merrell kept the race interesting by giving awards to those that personally beat him to the finish line. The triathlon was also free this year to all that wished to compete.

“All throughout North Price and Carbonville, families sat out on their lawns and at intersections and cheered on participants, which was a lot of fun for people who participated from out of town. No one really expects that to happen at 11 o’clock at night, but it happens here and it makes for a fun and unique race for everyone,” Merrell concluded.