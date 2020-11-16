Lyndsey Madrigal Signs Letter of Intent

On Friday, Carbon High senior Lyndsey Madrigal celebrated an important milestone in her life. Surrounded by close family, Madrigal officially signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career for the Salt Lake Community College Bruins.

In a shortened junior campaign, Madrigal hit .542 from the plate with an on base percentage (OBP) of .593 and an outstanding OPS (on base plus slugging) of 1.676. She hit two homeruns, one triple, five doubles and 13 RBIs in just five games last year.

In the Corona Classic this past spring, Madrigal’s five RBIs, including her three-run homerun in extras, helped Carbon knock out Union. Carbon was unstoppable after that first game and went on to win the tournament.

With the uncertainty surrounding high school sports, it is certainly a great comfort for Madrigal to know where she will be playing next year. Congratulations to Lyndsey Madrigal on her great accomplishment!