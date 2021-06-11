Madrigal, Moosman and Price Named 1st Team All-State

The 3A All-State softball team was recently released and a number of Dinos and Spartans alike were recognized.

Carbon’s Lyndsey Madrigal (SS, Sr, .728 BA, .780 OBP, 17 HRs, 17 2Bs) and Brooke Moosman (P/1B, Sr, .507 BA, .563 OBP, 5 2Bs, 11-1 record) along with Emery’s Taleigh Price (SS, Sr, .604 BA, 25 RBIs, 6 2Bs, 6 HRs) all received first team honors.

Those that made the second team include Haven Byerly (Carbon, P, So), Mollie Horsely (Carbon, 1B, Jr) and Bralin Wilde (Emery, 3B, Sr).

Lastly, the individuals that were honorably mentioned were Gianna Bruno (Carbon, C, Jr), Madisyn Childs (Emery, 1B/P, Jr) and Makayla Scovill, Carbon, OF/INF, So).