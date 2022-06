Photo from SLCCBruins.com

Former Lady Dino Lyndsey Madrigal had an incredible softball season playing for Salt Lake Community College. In fact, the freshman was recognized for her excellent season when she was named First-Team All-American as a designated player.

She batted .441 on the year with 17 homeruns in 170 at-bats. In other words, she left the yard in 10 percent of her at-bats. She added 22 doubles, one triple and drove in 62 runs as well.

Congratulations Lyndsey on a great season!