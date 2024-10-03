Magician Magically Appears at Pinnacle Elementary

Mike Hamilton magically appeared in many schools in Carbon County this week, including Pinnacle Canyon Academy’s Elementary. The “Magic of Mike Hamilton” show was made possible by Dinosaur Les Schwab, who graciously sponsored the event.

While Hamilton’s magic show is full of tricks, fun and, of course magic, it also offers an important lesson. Hamilton emphasized that we are all responsible for our own choices, including making healthy life choices.

Hamilton wowed the tiny humans with hat tricks and disappearing acts. He offers a fun and interactive show that keeps students engaged, even bringing up a few volunteers to be his magic show assistants. The students of Pinnacle Elementary were not shy in letting Hamilton know just how much they were enjoying his show.

Taylor Powelson, Sign Language Interpreter, stood stageside offering ASL translation to ensure that every child was able to enjoy the show.