Magician Paul Brewer Will Wow the Emery County Fair Crowd

Anyone that’s looking to put a little magic in their summer needs to head to the Emery County Fair on Friday, July 26. Deemed “Utah’s funniest family magician” Paul Brewer is sure to entertain.

Brewer is known for putting on family-friendly birthday and family parties, as well as school and corporate events. He brings “custom-tailored entertainment for any occasion” that is magical, versatile and hysterical.

Brewer will be conducting two presentations in conjunction with the Hypno Hick, all sponsored by Rocky Mountain Power. Brewer will be on stage first at 1 p.m. and then again at 4 p.m.