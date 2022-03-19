Main St. Manor Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

One of Emery County’s largest vacation rentals was debuted to the public on Wednesday afternoon. The Emery County Business Chamber hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate Main St. Manor in Orangeville.

Main St. Manor is owned by David and McKette Allred, who remodeled the iconic Orangeville home to cater to area visitors. Guests have access to the bedrooms and bathrooms as well as a shared living space, which includes a living room, office, kitchen and dining area. Visitors also have access to the recreation room in the basement, complete with gym equipment, as well as a deck and sprawling backyard.

The vacation rental features eight bedrooms ranging in size and amenities. Guests can choose how many bedrooms to rent or they can secure the entire house. “This is a perfect place to either stay and rent a room or two, or rent the entire place for a large group,” one Airbnb guest shared in a review. “A group of 14 of us stayed for a few nights, and David and McKette were overly accommodating, communicative and helpful.”

In addition to Main St. Manor, the Allreds have four other vacation rentals in Emery County. One of these is the Joe’s Valley House in Orangeville, which includes the Left Fork and the Right Fork. The Left Fork will accommodate five guests while the Right Fork will sleep seven. Each space features a kitchen, living room and dining area.

If visitors need a larger space, Willow Tree is another option offered by the Allreds. This Castle Dale home will accommodate 15 guests and features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Willow Tree offers a kitchen, dining area and family room as well as a backyard perfect for hosting barbecues.

Also in Castle Dale is Cottonwood Cottage, a residential home that will accommodate 10 guests. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms complete with rustic charm. Guests can enjoy a full kitchen, dining area, laundry room and spacious living room.

The Allred family expressed their joy in operating vacation rentals in Emery County, specifically the opportunities they have to meet new people and promote the county’s many qualities.