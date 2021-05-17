Main Street Market Honored as Business of the Month

By Julie Johansen

Last week, the Ferron City Council honored Main Street Market as the city’s May Business of the Month. Mayor Adele Justice spoke about the importance of the business in Ferron City.

Main Street Market was purchased in 2019 by the Pitchforth family. Hauvala Pitchforth and Shala Hunsaker attended last week’s city council meeting to accept the award from the council at Ferron City Hall.

The next item on the city’s agenda was to open the sealed construction bids for the restroom/shower facility at the fairgrounds. Ferron City received a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), but both of the bids were substantially higher than the amount of the grant. Therefore, a decision was tabled until a later time so that the difference could be analyzed before awarding the bid.

A name was then approved for a new member of the fire department as well as new member of the planning commission. A motion extending the stipend of the planning commission chairman to equal the amount of council members received unanimous confirmation.

The council’s attention then turned to water. There is currently no difference between residential and commercial water rates in Ferron City. The mayor suggested a sliding scale for commercial rates starting at $17.50 for the first 5,000 gallons with a gradual increase in steps. A public comment felt that this isn’t fair to commercial businesses. The council will research this before making a final decision.

Discussion on Peach Days confirmed that a mud bog will happen, but a poll is needed to decide whether to have a night or day parade as well as horse races.

Councilman Dell Mead reported that the fire department has had several call outs for lift assists. The department also participated in training and is planning on more burns for residents. A thank you letter of appreciation was received from JR Nelson for the burn they did for him.

Councilman Troy Winter voiced his concern about a solution on the bids for the restrooms at the fairgrounds. The rock landscape at the fairgrounds is being worked on and the wood chips for the playground at the Mayor’s Park have been delivered. A new worker at the cemetery is doing a great job, and the cleanup there is slated for May 19.

Councilman Brad Richman stated that he is still working on the city’s welcome signs. The flowers for the city planters were set to arrive on Friday morning, but he felt that they may need more. Richman also voiced his concern about the future growth in Ferron City, stating that he hopes the city will be prepared to handle it.

Mayor Justice announced receiving a new UORG grant for the retaining wall. She also was wondering where to put the dirt from the construction at Ferron Elementary. The land survey at Millsite Golf Course has to be a Bureau of Land Management survey and she is hoping to receive reimbursement from the private one they have already done. She also discussed citizen concerns about coal truck parking and noise issues voiced earlier at the meeting.

The other two council members were excused from the meeting.