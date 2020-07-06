Main Waterline Break Greatly Affects Ferron, Clawson Residents

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) announced that Ferron and Clawson residents would be greatly affected by a main waterline break.

While the cause of the break was not reported by the ECSO, residents were informed that crews are working on repairing the waterline. For the time being, there will be absolutely no outside watering, including secondary. In addition, it is requested that culinary usage is also conserved.

Finally, the ECSO assured all that an update will be provided once the line is repaired.