Maintaining Emery County Trails

By Robin Hunt

Les Wilberg led Tuesday’s Emery County Trails Committee Meeting and discussed current trail projects in the area as well as future trail work to be considered.

Myron Jeffs with the Bureau of Land Management was in attendance and reported on the bureau’s projects. “By maintaining the trail, we keep people on the trail,” Jeffs said.

A Forest Service representative reported on their projects. Lake Canyon to Skyline Drive has underwent a lot of work. He also described the project included with the Joe’s Valley Fest as “putting in more sustainable routes.” However, the work for that project was unfortunately followed by a rainstorm and will need some touching up.

To conclude, it was announced that the next trails committee meeting will be held Nov. 2 at 8 a.m.