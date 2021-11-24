Make it Four?

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Coming off their third straight state championship, the Lady Dinos are thrilled to reenter the waters. In fact, the team as a whole is preparing for another solid season.

“They’re looking good,” said head coach Allie Chamberlain. But, Chamberlain also knows there is a long way to go. “We have a lot of work to do.”

There are over 30 returners from last year’s team, but the Dinos did lose some big hitters from both the boys’ and girls’ squads. When asked if there was any pressure on the girls to keep the streak going, Chamberlain immediately shot down that notion.

“There’s no pressure. It’s you against the clock. If you are doing well against the clock, then you’ll do well in the race.” She continued, “The most important thing to me is that they do their best. If they can do their best, that to me is more important than winning. Even though I’d always love to win, who doesn’t want to win? But, to see the kids do their best, like set goals and achieve them, that’s what the real difference is to me.”

Freestyle sprinters appear to be a strength again for the Lady Dinos along with Tyrca Jaramillo in the breast. The boys are pretty well-rounded and have one or two in each event that have the potential to make some noise. While there is certainly a lot of talent on the team, it is a long season and a lot can change.

“You have 14 meets to go through different logistics to see how things will work out.” Chamberlain added, “You’ve got to have depth. If you don’t have it, then you won’t win a title.”

One thing is for sure: responsibility lies upon each Dinos’ back. “Time is time, I don’t have to choose,” concluded Chamberlain. “They get in and prove themselves, or there are five people behind them that will do it.”

It is shaping up to be another exciting season.