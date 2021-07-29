Making History in Price City

By Michael Bryant

This is an introductory article to bring awareness to the community of the efforts that have begun in the Price Downtown District. Additional articles will follow, further detailing some of the achievements and future plans for the Price Downtown District.

The Price Downtown District began as part of a cooperative effort with the city and the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development. This effort was initiated because of the cultural gem Price City has in the existence of its historic Main Street and downtown buildings.

Price City has a rich history. The town was named for Mormon bishop William Price, who first discovered the Price River in 1869. The area was originally homesteaded by Caleb Baldwin Rhoades and Abraham Powell, who were trappers from Salem, Utah. The two men built a cabin in the fall of 1877 in what is now the northwestern corner of Price.

The railroad (Denver and Rio Grande Western) was a major catalyst for the growth of Price, arriving in 1883. The area originally exported products such as coal, livestock and sugar beets. The railroad also brought foreign immigrants to work in the nearby coal mines. Immigrants from countries such as Greece, Italy, Austria and Japan were a large part of the non-Mormon peoples that immigrated to Price.

Price City is unique in that it still retains its traditional Main Street corridor. In the hype of shopping malls, big box stores and outdoor lifestyle centers (outdoor malls), Price City’s Main Street has remained. It was for this reason that Price City, along with Brigham City, was selected by the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development as a pilot community. The pilot project was to bring the Main Street America model to Price, including committees that would look toward the organization, promotion, design and economic vitality of Main Street.

The Price Downtown District was formed as a result of the Main Street America Pilot Program. It encompasses the historic blocks of 100 North to 100 South from 300 East to 100 West. It is the intent of the Downtown District to enhance the historic downtown and bring events and activities to the area. Recent successes for the district include a blade sign grant match program for businesses, facade grant match for businesses and promotional events hosted on Main Street. Price City also has a very involved Youth City Council and Youth Committee that have been key in helping to promote the Downtown District with activities they have supported and grants they’ve been awarded.

Many original historic buildings still remain on Price Main Street. It is exciting to see those pieces of history stand as monuments to the past. Several such buildings are in obvious need of repair, however. Future articles will detail how some solutions are being implemented to preserve or restore historic buildings on Price Main Street. Look for future articles on this and on other recent activities from the Price Downtown District.