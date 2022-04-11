Man Arrested on 2 Counts of Criminal Homicide in Carbon County

A Washington man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after firing shots at a vehicle carrying two passengers near Price. According to a probable cause statement, a member of the Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to the incident on Highway 6.

The reporting party stated that a gray Volkswagen Jetta with Washington State plates had cut them off before brandishing a firearm and pointing it out of the driver’s side window toward the party. The driver then allegedly began firing the weapon several times. Upon arrival, the officer was able to locate the vehicle in Helper.

The alleged shooter was determined to be James Lockard, age 28, from Oceanshore, WA. The officer reported that Lockard began by stating that he had shot into the air, not at anyone in particular. It was also stated by the driver that the firearm was located in a backpack and not on his person.

Upon searching the aforementioned backpack for the firearm, a plastic baggie with methamphetamine was located, as well as various other substances and paraphernalia in multiple locations. Approximately $2,800 in cash was reportedly discovered during the search as well.

The officer then stated that Lockard had constricted pupils and was slow to respond to questions. Following Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were not successful, the officer reported that the driver was then placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Once at the jail, Lockard was allegedly caught in an attempt to smuggle substances into the jail.

Due to Lockard discharging his firearm at another vehicle, he was booked into the Carbon County Jail on two counts of criminal homicide, second-degree felonies. This was joined by possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, three counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, felony discharge of firearm in the direction of a vehicle, two counts of a DUI, failure to keep a controlled substance in the original container, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and the possession of a substance within a correctional facility.

Formal charges will be determined by the Carbon County Attorney’s Office.