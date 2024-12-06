Man Arrested on Three Attempted Murder Charges

On Dec. 5 at approximately 1:24 p.m., Price City dispatch received a call that there was a male subject at McDonald’s, who had threatened the reporting party with a knife. It was also reported that the subject was bleeding from his face. The subject was later identified as David Earl Holden.

As Price City Police Department (PCPD) was beginning to obtain statements from the involved parties, they were informed by a Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputy that they had received a call from a juvenile male, stating he had witnessed a man at the Dino Mine Park attempt to run over several children. The juvenile stated he had also witnessed him threatening multiple children with a knife.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the male subject from the incident at the Dino Mine Park was indeed Holden, based on descriptions of the assailant, his truck and the fact that he was also bleeding from his cheek. The juvenile advised he watched as Holden began to drive erratically in the parking lot, making several attempts to strike multiple nearby children with his vehicle.

The Juvenile then witnessed Holden walk up to a parked car and spit on the window of the car. The driver of the vehicle then exited his vehicle in an attempt to ask Holden why he had spit on his window. The juvenile reported that at no point did the driver make any aggressive movements or act in an aggressive manner in any way. It was reported that Holden then walked back to his vehicle and once again began to chase children down in attempts of hitting them.

It was reported that, at one point, Holden drove onto the grass in an attempt to hit children playing at the park. Many of the children reported that they had to run and jump out of they way in order to avoid being hit by his vehicle.

The juvenile advised that Holden finally pulled over in front of a residence, to which he exited his vehicle and began to throw rocks at the children. In an attempt to defend themselves, one of the children threw a rock back, striking Holden in the cheek, causing him to bleed.

The juvenile advised that he attempted to leave the area, to which Holden began to follow him and attempted to strike his vehicle several times. Holden continued to chase the juvenile through residential neighborhoods, as the juvenile attempted to lose Holden. The juvenile reported that Holden finally turned down a different street, which allowed him to get to the Carbon High School parking lot, where others who were previously at the park met up with him.

PCPD was able to obtain video footage of the incident at the Dino Mine Park and was able to confirm that it looked as though Holden was intentionally attempting to run children over.

Officers spoke to a second juvenile subject who echoed the previous claims made against Holden. The second juvenile was able to give the names of a few of the children who had to flee from being run over by Holden and reported that he had observed Holden retrieve a knife from his vehicle and begin walking towards a group of children before returning to his vehicle.

PCPD officers reported that, upon Holden being arrested, he made several threats. It’s reported that Holden stated several times that if he were to be released, that he would be the next mass shooter and made several threats to end the life of the officer transporting him to the Carbon County Jail.

In the probable cause statement, it is reported that there is substantial evidence indicating that Holden is a severe risk to the community and therefore should not be released on bail.

Holden is currently being charged with three first degree felonies for Attempted Murder, Threat/Use of a Dangerous Weapon in a Fight which is a Class A Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving which is a Class B Misdemeanor and a Threat of Violence, which is also a Class B Misdemeanor.

All information is in accordance to the probable cause statement. This is an ongoing investigation and information will be updated as it becomes available.